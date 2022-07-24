Ranking The 3 Most-Likely Trade Destinations For Juan Soto

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 10: Juan Soto #22 of the Washington Nationals runs to third against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park on July 10, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images) Brett Davis/Getty Images

Will Juan Soto be traded?

That's the million (or $440 million) dollar question heading into the MLB's trade deadline next month.

The Washington Nationals are reportedly open to trading Soto, after he reportedly turned down a 15 year, $440 million extension offer. That doesn't mean Soto will be traded, but it's a possibility.

If Soto is traded, where could he end up?

Here are the three most-likely destinations.

1. Padres

The Padres might be the most-aggressive team in baseball at the moment. San Diego has the prospects and young players to potentially get a deal done, as well.

San Diego could float a package including Mackenzie Gore, CJ Abrams, Robert Hassell and 2022 first-round draft pick Dylan Lesko, among others.

2. Yankees

The Yankees have been the best team in baseball this season, but players like Juan Soto don't hit the trade market very often, if ever.

Will New York go all-in?

The Yankees have a couple of top prospects, along with a promising young player like Gleyber Torres.

However, landing Soto could mean the eventual departure of Aaron Judge, who's a free agent after this year.

3. Mariners

The Mariners have one of the deepest farm systems in all of baseball. Seattle hasn't won a playoff game in decades.

That could result in the AL West franchise being desperate enough to give the Nationals what they want.

Seattle would have Soto for three potential playoff runs.

***

Where do you see Soto ending up?