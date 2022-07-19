Ratings Are Out For 2022 MLB Home Run Derby

DENVER, CO - JULY 12: The trophy for the winner of the T-Mobile Home Run Derby is seen during the 2021 T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Coors Field on Monday, July 12, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

The ratings are in for Monday night's MLB Home Run Derby.

Per Sports Business Journal's Austin Karp, the annual event averaged 6.88 million viewers on ESPN and ESPN2. The network held a traditional broadcast on ESPN and a more number-heavy Statcast version on ESPN2.

Ratings dropped 3 percent from last year but remained 11 percent higher than 2019's numbers. The 2020 Home Run Derby was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MLB doesn't often surpass the NFL in the ratings, but the Home Run Derby attracted more viewers than February's Pro Bowl, which aired on ABC, ESPN, and Disney XD.

Those who watched Monday witnessed a fun show at Dodger Stadium. Although Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez dominated the first two rounds, knocking out former Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager and two-time champion Pete Alonso with 63 home runs, Juan Soto won the final matchup to capture the crown.

Before the two young stars faced off in the closing round, MLB fans got a chance to honor Albert Pujols. The three-time MVP, who is retiring at the end of the 2022 season, surprisingly made it through the first round after upsetting Kyle Schwarber in a tiebreaker.

MLB will now hope to secure strong ratings for Tuesday night's All-Star Game. The exhibition yielded record-low viewership in 2018 and 2019, but increased slightly to 8.24 million last year.

Fans who missed the 2022 Home Run Derby could witness another one Tuesday. If the All-Star Game is tied after nine innings, another long-ball contest between the American League and National League will determine the winner.