Ratings Revealed For Saturday's Yankees-Red Sox Game

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 08: Gleyber Torres #25 of the New York Yankees is tagged out by Christian Vazquez #7 of the Boston Red Sox trying to score on Aaron Judge #99 single in the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium on May 8, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

This past Saturday, FOX broadcasted an AL East showdown between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. On Tuesday, the network revealed its ratings for that telecast.

The Yankees-Red Sox game turned out to be the most-watched regular-season baseball telecast on any network since FOX’s MLB at Field of Dreams game last August.

Overall, there were 2.636 million viewers for Saturday's telecast. That's up 25 percent over last season's average for FOX.

As for FOX Sports' streaming services, the Yankees-Red Sox game averaged 16,784 viewers.

The Red Sox ultimately won this game in walk-off fashion, defeating the Yankees by a final score of 6-5.

The Yankees and Red Sox split this past weekend's four-game series. While that's not a great result for the Bronx Bombers, especially when you consider their current pace, they still have a 14.5-game lead over their division rival.

Boston and New York will meet again this Friday. That series will take place at Yankee Stadium.