Former Baltimore Orioles Manager, Pitching Coach Has Died

Ray Miller, a long time Baltimore Orioles pitching coach and, for two seasons, manager, has passed away. He was 76 years old.

Miller is a beloved figure within the Orioles franchise. In 2010, he was inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame, after three stints with the franchise.

From 1978-85, he served as pitching coach for the team, overseeing 20-win years by Mike Boddicker, Mike Flanagan, Scott McGregor, Jim Palmer, and Steve Stone. After a brief tenure as Minnesota Twins manager, he took over as pitching coach of the Pirates in 1987, working with that franchise before returning to the Orioles in 1997. He became manager from 1998-99, but was fired after two losing seasons. In 2004, he returned to the Orioles for a third time, and spent two more years as pitching coach.

In four seasons with the Twins and Orioles. Ray Miller was 266-297. He was a member of the Baltimore staff when the O’s won the 1979 American League pennant, and the 1983 World Series.

The Orioles are saddened to learn of the passing of longtime pitching coach, former manager, and Orioles Hall of Famer, Ray Miller. pic.twitter.com/eeazC8jGUS — Baltimore Orioles 😷 (@Orioles) May 5, 2021

According to The Baltimore Sun, Miller’s family confirmed that he passed away this week. A cause of death for the Takoma Park, Md. native has not been disclosed.

Before beginning his coaching career, Miller played 10 seasons in the minor leagues, as a member of the San Francisco Giants, Cleveland Indians, and Baltimore Orioles systems. The righty pitcher never managed to break into the big leagues as a player, but helped mentor countless players during his coaching career.

Our thoughts go out to the Miller family, and everyone affected by Ray Miller’s passing.