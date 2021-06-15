Rays Getting Crushing Injury News On Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow, one of baseball’s best pitchers and the Tampa Bay Rays’ undoubted MVP, received crushing injury news on Tuesday.

Per ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Glasnow has suffered a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament and a flexor tendon strain. Tommy John surgery is plausible, but the Rays’ ace will instead try and rehab to avoid it.

“Tampa Bay Rays ace Tyler Glasnow has a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament and a flexor tendon strain,” Passan reported on Twitter on Tuesday. “The plan for now is to try to rehab the injury to avoid Tommy John and eventually return, but it’s a brutal blow for Glasnow, who’s been phenomenal, and the MLB-best Rays.”

Tampa Bay is a baseball-best 43-24 this season and three full games ahead of the second-place Red Sox in the AL East. The Rays will now, unfortunately, be without their superstar ace for the foreseeable future.

Tyler Glasnow was off to another phenomenal start this season. In 14 games, the right-hander is 5-2 with a 2.66 ERA. It’s a shame we probably won’t see the ace take the mound the rest of this season.

Glasnow left Monday night’s game versus the Chicago White Sox after just four innings of work. He admitted after the game he felt like something wasn’t right.

“The last couple of pitches I felt just a little tug,” Glasnow said, via ESPN.com. “I didn’t want to go out and chance it. The velo was still there; it just felt not right.”

Unfortunately, Glasnow was right. He and the Rays received the worst news possible on Tuesday. It’s going to be a while before we see Glasnow retake the mound.