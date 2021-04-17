Rays Manager Reacts To Yankees Fans Throwing Baseballs On Field

The only thing worse than the New York Yankees’ performance on Friday night was the way their fans handled the team’s loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

During the bottom of the eighth inning, the game was delayed because fans were throwing baseballs onto the field. At that time, the Rays were leading 8-2 over the Yankees.

It wasn’t a very long delay, but the reason for it was foolish. Thankfully, none of the players on the Rays were hit by any of the baseballs flying onto the field.

That being said, Rays manager Kevin Cash didn’t seem worried about his players potentially getting struck by a baseball.

“I didn’t see that many good arms, so I wasn’t overly concerned,” Cash told reporters.

Though Lowe said there was concern that #Rays players in the field could have been hit when #Yankees fans started throwing balls from the stands in bottom of 8th Friday, Cash wasn't worried: "I didn't see that many good arms, so I wasn't overly concerned.'' — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) April 17, 2021

Yankees manager Aaron Boone, meanwhile, was not thrilled with how the fans behaved in the Bronx last night.

“I have not [seen that before],” Boone said. “You hate to see it, is what I would say to that. Unfortunately a handful of people end up doing it and it looks bad for everyone, and it’s unfortunate that it happened.”

Multiple players on the Yankees, such as Clint Frazier and Michael King, also commented on this incident. King said that fans need to “keep their composure” during games.

Hopefully, the fans at Yankee Stadium remain calm and collected moving forward.