Rays Manager Kevin Cash Getting Crushed For Pulling Blake Snell

On Tuesday night, the Tampa Bay Rays took the field for a must-win Game 6 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Star pitcher Blake Snell got the ball for the Rays in a win or go home contest. Although he hasn’t had his best stuff this season, Snell reverted back to his Cy Young form early on.

The Rays ace mowed down opposing batters for the better part of five innings. Through five inning of play, Snell gave up just one hit and had nine strikeouts against one of the most lethal lineups in baseball.

Despite his hot start ,Rays manager Kevin Cash decided to pull Snell after he gave up just his second hit of the night in the top of the sixth inning. Of course, Rays fans – and baseball fans in general – were shocked by the decision from Cash.

Wow. Blake Snell is done. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 28, 2020

Snell himself was furious with the decision. He walked through the dugout and into the locker room to contain his frustration before returning to the dugout.

Blake Snell cannot believe he's getting taken out right now pic.twitter.com/xWZXBdAA7e — The Ringer (@ringer) October 28, 2020

The next three batters Snell was ready to face – Mookie Betts, Corey Seager and Justin Turner – were a combined 0-for-6 with six strikeouts against Snell in the game up until his exit.

Immediately after pulling Snell from the contest, relief pitcher Nick Anderson gave up a hit to Mookie Betts. Just a few pitches later, the Dodgers took a 2-1 lead.

Kevin Cash’s decision may have just cost his team a World Series.