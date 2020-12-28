Breaking: Rays Are Finalizing Blockbuster Blake Snell Trade

The Tampa Bay Rays and the San Diego Padres are reportedly finalizing a blockbuster trade agreement on Sunday night.

According to multiple reports, the Rays are trading star pitcher Blake Snell to the Padres.

Dennis Lin, the Padres reporter for The Athletic, broke the news on Sunday evening. The trade is reportedly being finalized.

“Luis Patiño, Francisco Mejía, Blake Hunt and Cole Wilcox would head to Tampa. Deal pending review of medical records,” he reports.

Patino is the No. 3 prospect in the Padres’ system, according to MLB.com. The right-handed pitcher appeared in 11 games for San Diego during the 2020 season.

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan has confirmed the news.

“The prospective deal that would send Blake Snell to San Diego would be centered around top pitching prospect Luis Patiño, sources tell ESPN. Also in the deal, as Dennis Lin reported, would be catcher Francisco Mejia, pitcher Cole Wilcox and Blake Hunt, a young catcher,” he reported.

The Rays are coming off a World Series appearance, but this is what they do. Tampa Bay often trades top players to shed salary, taking on top prospects in return.

The Padres, meanwhile, will reportedly get their ace starting pitcher, hoping to make a deep playoff run in 2021.