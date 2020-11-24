Rays Star Randy Arozarena Reportedly Detained In Mexico

In October, the Tampa Bay Rays surprised baseball fans everywhere when the team won the American League Pennant and earned a spot in the World Series.

The Rays gave the Los Angeles Dodgers everything they could handle in the World Series. Arguably the best player throughout the entire playoff run was Rays star Randy Arozarena.

Although just a rookie, Arozarena set several records while leading his team to the World Series. Unfortunately, just a month after losing in the World Series, the Rays received some bad news about their star player.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, authorities in Mexico detained Arozarena following an alleged altercation with the mother of his child.

“Tampa Bay star Randy Arozarena was detained in Mexico after an incident in which he allegedly tried to take his daughter from her mother and assaulted the woman’s father,” Passan reported.

Tampa Bay star Randy Arozarena was detained in Mexico after an incident in which he allegedly tried to take his daughter from her mother and assaulted the woman’s father, sources told ESPN, confirming a Yucatán Ahora report. MLB’s Department of Investigations is looking into it. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 24, 2020

“Because the incident involves family, any potential discipline from MLB against Arozarena would fall under the league and union’s joint domestic violence policy,” Passan added. “The prosecutor handling the case in Mexico said today further information on the case will come in the next few days.”

Arozarena set a rookie record for most home runs in the playoffs, passing Evan Longoria in Game 7 of the ALCS. He added three more home runs in the World Series, setting an MLB record.

He also passed Derek Jeter for the most hits by a rookie in the playoffs.