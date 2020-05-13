Former New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia has apparently been getting after it in retirement. He showed off a dramatic new look this week.

Sabathia, who routinely packed around 300 pounds on his 6-foot-7-inch frame during his playing days, debuted a shockingly ripped and trimmed down physique. In a new photo, his gut is gone, and his arms are clearly defined.

This isn’t the first time the six-time All-Star has shed pounds. CC’s weight has fluctuated during his career, and before the 2014 season, he showed up at spring training looking noticeably slimmer.

Still, the southpaw hurler usually performed best when he had a little extra bulk, so seeing him like this is pretty jarring. He’s legit jacked, and even though his face is covered by a beard, it looks more streamlined as well.

CC Sabathia has been putting in work 💪 (via @MatthewStucko) pic.twitter.com/P4ebT6xWlG — SI MLB (@si_mlb) May 12, 2020

Sabathia finished up a 19-year playing career last season. He spent the last 11 of those years in pinstripes.

The 2007 Cy Young Award winner with the Cleveland Indians, Sabathia finished with a career record of 251-161, along with 3,093 strikeouts and a 3.74 ERA. His final appearance came in the Yankees’ Game 4 loss to the Houston Astros in the 2019 ALCS, when the hulking lefty exited with an injured shoulder.

Overall, it’s good to see CC happy and healthy. Hopefully, his new healthy routine and weight loss regimen will improve his quality of life for years to come.