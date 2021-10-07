The Spun

Red Sox All-Star Was Left Off The ALDS Roster

The Boston Red Sox just revealed their roster for the American League Division Series, and reliever Matt Barnes was nowhere to be found.

Through July, the 31-year-old Barnes was riding high. He made his first All-Star Game appearance and had saved 23 games.

However, his season took a tumble in August, as the veteran righty went 1-3 with a 13.50 ERA in 11 games. Barnes rebounded with a 3.60 ERA in six appearances in September and October, and he was on the roster for the AL Wild Card Game against the Yankees on Tuesday, but was left off for this upcoming round.

Given how strong Barnes looked for the first four months of 2021, this decision is shocking. However, it just goes to show how quickly things can change in baseball.

Sans Barnes, the Red Sox will take on the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS. The Rays won the AL East with 100 victories in 2021 and are the defending league champions.

Game 1 of the series will take place tonight at 8:07 p.m. ET on FS1.

