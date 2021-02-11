Red Sox Reportedly Agree To Surprising Major Trade

The Boston Red Sox appear to be in complete rebuild mode.

Boston, which won the 2018 World Series, have since let major pieces like Mookie Betts and David Price go. Now, another premier player is on his way out.

According to multiple reports, the Red Sox have traded former top prospect Andrew Benintendi. The 26-year-old outfielder was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft out of Arkansas.

Benintendi is reportedly being traded to Kansas City. MLB insider Jon Heyman first reported that the deal was done.

Benintendi dealt to Royals, pending approvals, medicals — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 11, 2021

Kansas City Royals reporter Alec Lewis has confirmed the news.

“A deal between the Royals and Red Sox for Andrew Benintendi is in the works,” he reports.

Source confirms: A deal between the Royals and Red Sox for Andrew Benintendi is in the works. — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) February 11, 2021

Benintendi made his Major League Baseball debut in 2016. He was a part of the 2018 World Series champion team and hit .290 with an .830 OPS that season.

The talented outfielder had a down 2020 season, hitting .103 in just 14 games played. However, Benintendi spent most of the season dealing with a ribs injury.

Kansas City, meanwhile, is coming off a 26-34 season in 2020. Benintendi is under team control through the 2022 season.

Update: ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan reports that the deal isn’t complete, but is expected to be soon, and will involve three teams.

A trade that would send outfielder Andrew Benintendi to the Kansas City Royals is not complete, but the Red Sox, Royals and Mets are working through details on a three-way deal that is expected to be finalized, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 11, 2021