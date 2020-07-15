Photo: MLB Team Is Building ‘Extended Dugout’ For Social Distancing

The 2020 Major League Baseball season is set to begin a week from tomorrow. The Washington Nationals will host the New York Yankees in the first game of the season. Most MLB teams will open the year on Friday, July 24.

Major League Baseball’s 2020 season will be unlike anything we’ve ever seen – assuming it happens, of course.

Teams across the league are taking major precautions, as evidence for the latest construction at Fenway Park. The Boston Red Sox are building an “extended dugout” between first base and home plate to help with social distancing.

Sean McAdam of BostonSportsJournal.com shared a photo of the “extended dugout” being built on Wednesday afternoon.

Building an extended dugout at Fenway. pic.twitter.com/3aG3xG9jGG — Sean McAdam (@Sean_McAdam) July 15, 2020

Major League Baseball is scheduled to play a 60-game season beginning next week. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the MLB to delay its start by nearly four months. Thankfully, we’re now just a week away from games beginning.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that the entire season will be played, but so far, everything is on track to start next Thursday night.

Boston is scheduled to begin its 2020 season on Friday, July 24 against the Baltimore Orioles. The Red Sox are set to play the Orioles in a three-game series before taking on the New York Mets. The American League East and the National League East are scheduled to play each other this season.