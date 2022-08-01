Red Sox Made Several Notable Trades Monday Night

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 23: A general view of Fenway Park during the fifth inning of the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park on June 23, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox are plenty busy this Monday evening; and it doesn't appear that the storied AL East ballclub is just selling ahead of the trade deadline.

The Red Sox made a flurry of trades just moments ago. First, Boston traded catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. Funny enough, the two AL squads will play each other tonight.

"The Houston Astros are finalizing a deal to acquire catcher Christian Vázquez from the Boston Red Sox, sources tell ESPN. The Red Sox are playing in Houston tonight, so Vázquez presumably will just walk around the stadium to join his new teammates. And the Sox's sale begins," said ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Then, the Sox acquired outfielder Tommy Phan from the Cincinnati Reds.

And finally, the Red Sox found their replacement for Vazquez by acquiring catcher Reese McGuire from the White Sox.

To add some drama to Boston's trades, Vazquez was in the middle of batting practice for the Red Sox at Minute Maid Park before he was told he was traded to the Astros.

Believe it or not, Boston may not be done just yet. It appears the Red Sox could be on the verge of making a few more moves ahead of tomorrow's deadline.