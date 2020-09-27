Breaking: MLB Manager Was Officially Fired On Sunday

A Major League Baseball manager was officially let go on Sunday afternoon.

The Boston Red Sox announced on Sunday that manager Ron Roenicke will not return in 2021. An official search for a new manager will begin soon.

“Ron Roenicke will not return as the club’s manager for the 2021 season. A search for a new manager will begin immediately,” the team announced on Sunday.

This isn’t really a surprising decision, as Roenicke was more of a placeholder for the position than anything else. Boston had to part ways with Alex Cora following the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal, which broke before spring training.

The Red Sox were among the worst teams in baseball in 2020. Boston is 23-36 on the 2020 season, good for the worst record in the American League East Division.

As noted by ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, there’s already some speculation that Cora could return to Boston. There are definitely a number of Red Sox fans who would love to see that happen. Many believe that Cora was too harshly punished for his role in the Houston cheating scandal.

Of course, this is all just speculation.

Boston is set to finish its 2020 season on Sunday afternoon at 3:10 p.m. E.T. The Red Sox finish the year against the Atlanta Braves.