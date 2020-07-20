Red Sox Pitcher Has Opted Out Of The MLB Season

Another Major League Baseball pitcher has opted out of the 2020 regular season.

Collin McHugh, a veteran pitcher for the Boston Red Sox, has decided to pass on playing this summer. He joins a lengthy list of players who have decided to not play.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher was reportedly likely to spend time on the Injured List. His arm was reportedly not bouncing back from elbow surgery.

McHugh, 33, appeared in 35 games for the Houston Astros last season, who he had played for since 2014. The veteran pitcher had a 4.70 ERA in Houston in 2019, last appearing in a game in August.

Collin McHugh has opted out of the season. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) July 19, 2020

The Boston Red Sox pitcher, who signed a one-year contract with the AL East team in March, reportedly thinks it would be better to spend time with family.

Collin McHugh has opted out. According to Ron Roenicke, McHugh was likely to spend time on the I.L. anyway — his arm wasn't bouncing back from his elbow injury — and that being the case, McHugh felt it was better to be with his family. — Chad Jennings (@chadjennings22) July 19, 2020

McHugh was an 18th round pick in the 2008 MLB Draft by the New York Mets. He made his Major League Baseball debut in 2012. He played for the Mets until 2013, when he was traded to the Colorado Rockies.

The veteran MLB pitcher played in Colorado in 2013 before getting claimed off waivers by the Houston Astros. McHugh played in Houston through the 2019 season.

Major League Baseball is scheduled to begin its 2020 regular season on Thursday.