Red Sox, Rafael Devers Reach Agreement For 2023
The Red Sox won't have to worry about Rafael Devers' contract situation for the 2023 season.
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Red Sox agreed to a one-year, $17.5 million deal with Devers. This means they'll avoid arbitration.
Passan said this agreement doesn't shut down the possibility of the two sides working out a long-term extension.
"This does not stop the sides from reaching a long-term contract extension," he wrote. "The fact that the sides got this deal done shows discussions."
Devers is coming off yet another strong season with the Red Sox. He had a .295 batting average with 27 home runs and 88 RBI.
At 26 years old, Devers is considered Boston's main building block, and rightfully so. The two-time All-Star has been a steady contributor since 2017.
As of now, Devers will be a free agent next offseason. The Red Sox have plenty of time to make sure he doesn't hit the open market.