Red Sox, Rafael Devers Reach Agreement For 2023

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - MARCH 26: Rafael Devers #11 of the Boston Red Sox hits a home run during a Grapefruit League game against the Tampa Bay Rays at JetBlue Park at Fenway South on March 26, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

The Red Sox won't have to worry about Rafael Devers' contract situation for the 2023 season.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Red Sox agreed to a one-year, $17.5 million deal with Devers. This means they'll avoid arbitration.

Passan said this agreement doesn't shut down the possibility of the two sides working out a long-term extension.

"This does not stop the sides from reaching a long-term contract extension," he wrote. "The fact that the sides got this deal done shows discussions."

Devers is coming off yet another strong season with the Red Sox. He had a .295 batting average with 27 home runs and 88 RBI.

At 26 years old, Devers is considered Boston's main building block, and rightfully so. The two-time All-Star has been a steady contributor since 2017.

As of now, Devers will be a free agent next offseason. The Red Sox have plenty of time to make sure he doesn't hit the open market.