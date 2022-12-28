Red Sox Reportedly Signing 2-Time Cy Young Pitcher

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 04: Boston Red Sox hat and glove in the dugout prior to the Detroit Tigers versus the Boston Red Sox game on Wednesday August 4, 2021 at Comerica Park in Detroit, MI. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Red Sox added some depth to their starting rotation this Wednesday, agreeing to a deal with Corey Kluber.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, it's a one-year contract for Kluber that includes a club option for the 2024 season.

After losing Rich Hill and Nathan Eovaldi this week, the Red Sox had to add another arm to their rotation.

Kluber, 37, spent the 2022 season on the Rays. In 31 starts, he had a 4.34 ERA with 139 strikeouts and a 10-10 record.

The former Cy Young winner is no longer pitching at an elite level. However, he's still a serviceable option at this stage in his career.

Kluber had a lengthy stint in Cleveland, where he was named an All-Star three times and led the American League in wins twice.

Since then, Kluber has played for the Rays, Rangers and Yankees.

We'll see if Kluber can discover the fountain of youth in Boston.