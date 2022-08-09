Red Sox Star Suffers Major Injury During Bike Accident

BOSTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 26: A general view of Fenway Park during the second inning of the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles on September 26, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The 2022 season is officially over for Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale.

On Tuesday, the Red Sox announced that Sale underwent season-ending surgery on his right wrist. He suffered a fractured wrist in a bicycle accident this past Saturday.

Even though Sale will miss the remainder of the season, the expectation is that he'll be ready for the start of Spring Training in 2023.

Nonetheless, this is a crushing blow to Boston's rotation.

Here's the official statement from the Red Sox:

This has been a really frustrating year for Sale, who appeared in just two games this season.

Sale looked sharp in his 2022 season debut, pitching five scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays. He was off to a rough start against the New York Yankees on July 17 before taking a line drive off his pitching hand.

After working his way back from a fractured rib, Sale had to return to the injured list with a broken finger. Now, he's out for the year because of a wrist injury.

Before injuries derailed his tenure in Boston, Sale was considered one of the best pitchers in baseball.