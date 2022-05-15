An MLB Team Just Won A Game Without Getting A Hit
A Major League Baseball team just won a game without registering a single hit.
Seriously.
The Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Cincinnati Reds, 1-0, on Sunday afternoon.
Pittsburgh recorded zero hits, but scored a run on a fielder's choice in the bottom of the eighth inning.
The Reds, meanwhile, recorded four hits in the game, but were unable to score a run.
Cincinnati drops to 9-26 on the season with the loss, while Pittsburgh improved to 15-19 with the win.