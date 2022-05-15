An MLB Team Just Won A Game Without Getting A Hit

PITTSBURGH, PA - APRIL 03: A general view of PNC Park during opening day between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on April 3, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

A Major League Baseball team just won a game without registering a single hit.

Seriously.

The Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Cincinnati Reds, 1-0, on Sunday afternoon.

Pittsburgh recorded zero hits, but scored a run on a fielder's choice in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The Reds, meanwhile, recorded four hits in the game, but were unable to score a run.

Cincinnati drops to 9-26 on the season with the loss, while Pittsburgh improved to 15-19 with the win.