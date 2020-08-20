The Spun

Reds Pitcher Reacts To What Thom Brennaman Said Tonight

Cincinnati Reds ballpark on a night.CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 19: General view as the sun sets after a strike out by Trevor Bauer #27 of the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park on August 19, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

A Cincinnati Reds pitcher has reacted on Twitter to the homophobic comment made by team announcer Thom Brennaman on Wednesday night.

Brennaman was caught using the slur word by a hot mic during Wednesday’s nights Reds-Royals game. He has since apologized.

“I made a comment earlier tonight that I guess went out over the air that I am deeply ashamed of,” Brennaman said. “If I have hurt anyone out there, I can’t tell you how much I say from the bottom of my heart I’m so very, very sorry. I pride myself and think of myself as a man of faith.

“I don’t know if I’m going to be putting on this headset again. I don’t know if it’s going to be for the Reds. I don’t know if it’s going to be for my bosses at Fox. I will apologize to the people who sign my paycheck, for the Reds, for Fox Sports Ohio, for the people I work with, for anybody that I’ve offended here tonight.”

Brennaman said the slur during the first game of the double-header. He remained on the air for the second game, but departed following his apology in the fifth inning.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Amir Garrett addressed the comment on Twitter.

Brennaman was replaced on the air by Jim Day. It’s unlikely that the Reds announcer will return to the booth anytime soon.


