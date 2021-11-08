Reds Could Reportedly Be Open To Several Notable Trades

The 2021 MLB season just came to a close last week as the Atlanta Braves locked up their first World Series title in 26 years, but already clubs are turning their focus to the future.

That group includes the Cincinnati Reds.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, the Reds are reportedly showing “willingness” to discuss a number of trades with other teams this offseason. Heyman said specifically that Cincinnati would be open to talking about deals for anyone “making significant dollars”, which ropes in quite a few players on the club’s roster.

One player in particular that the MLB Network insider mentioned on the Reds radar is right-handed pitcher Luis Castillo.

Heyman cited MLB Network’s Jon Morosi when mentioning Castillo. The 28-year-old is reportedly drawing interest from around the league and for good reason.

Castillo started 33 games for the Reds in 2021, which led the majors. He posted a 3.98 ERA and 192 strikeouts in 187.2 innings during the regular season.

Most impressively, Castillo boasted a 2.73 ERA from June 1 onward, according to Morosi.

The Reds closed out the 2021 campaign at 83-79, a full seven games behind the second Wild Card spot. At one point, it looked like Cincinnati might be able to eke its way into the playoffs, but an explosive late-season run from the St. Louis Cardinals closed the door on a postseason appearance.

Still, the Reds showed flashes of being a legitimate contender in the Central Division and the National League as a whole. However, it looks like Cincinnati will be more of a seller this offseason.

The Reds already dealt catcher Tucker Barnhart to the Detroit Tigers in exchange for minor league infielder Nick Quintana. All-Star outfielder Nick Castellanos also opted out of his contract, signaling that he’s looking for a bigger deal, likely outside of Cincinnati.

Based on the latest reports, it looks like the Reds are far from done this offseason. Time will tell what other moves they make.