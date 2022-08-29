Reds Star Joey Votto Announces Decision On 2023 Season

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JUNE 21: Joey Votto #19 of the Cincinnati Reds looks on against the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning of the game at Target Field on June 21, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Reds 7-5 in twelve innings. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Joey Votto is under contract for the 2023 season, but there have been some wondering if he still intended to play next year.

The Cincinnati Reds star, who turns 39 next month, made it clear today that he won't be retiring. Votto told reporters he is currently focusing on getting healthy for 2023.

The six-time All-Star has not played since August 16 and will miss the rest of the season after having rotator cuff surgery.

Next season is the final year of the 10-year, $225 million contract extension Votto signed back in 2012. The deal kicked in starting in 2014.

Cincinnati has a 2024 team option for Votto, meaning there's a chance he could be around longer than 2023, but we're guessing the onetime National League MVP is thinking one year at a time at this point.

In 91 games this season, Votto slashed .205/.319/.370 with 11 home runs and 41 RBI, a far cry from the .266/.375/.563 line with 36 homers and 99 RBI he put up in 2021.