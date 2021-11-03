Reds, Tigers Reportedly Agree To Offseason Trade

The MLB offseason officially began today, and we’ve already got one trade on the books.

The Detroit Tigers and Cincinnati Reds have struck a deal involving catcher Tucker Barnhart. Barnhart, a two-time Gold Glove winner, is headed to Detroit in exchange for minor league infielder Nick Quintana.

The 30-year-old Barnhart has a $7.5 million option for the 2022 season, which Detroit will exercise.

Detroit used five different catchers last season: Eric Haase, Wilson Ramos, Jake Rogers, Grayson Greiner and Dustin Garneau. Presumably, Barnhart will become the team’s primary receiver next year–or at least the lefthanded component of a platoon–after starting 97 games behind the dish for Cincinnati in 2021.

Barnhart slashed .247/.317/.368 this past season, hitting seven home runs and driving in 48 runs. The Reds finished 83-79 overall, emerging as a factor in the NL Wild Card chase before faltering in the final month of the season.

As for the Tigers, they overachieved to win 77 games in 2021, and could be aiming to make another leap next year. Hopefully Barnhart will be able to provide consistency as a backstop in order to help them take that jump.