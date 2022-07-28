Report: 1 Favorite Might Be Emerging For Juan Soto Trade

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 10: Juan Soto #22 of the Washington Nationals runs to third against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park on July 10, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images) Brett Davis/Getty Images

A blockbuster trade centered around Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto hasn't materialized just yet. There is, however, a reported frontrunner for his services.

According to ESPN's Buster Olney, some rival executives believe the San Diego Padres are the frontrunners to land Soto in a trade.

The Padres are currently second in the NL West with a 55-45 record. Adding Soto would certainly help their chances of making the playoffs.

This report from Olney shouldn't exactly shock MLB fans. Earlier this month, he named San Diego as a potential landing spot for Soto.

“The expectation of rival executives is the Nationals are going to trade Soto,” Olney said. “The two most, I think, invested teams in this chase might turn out to be the San Diego Padres, who are a win-now team. How much fun would (Fernando) Tatís (Jr.) and Soto and (Manny) Machado be in their lineup? And the Toronto Blue Jays, who desperately need a left-handed hitter in the middle of that very right-handed lineup.”

Soto would be an excellent addition to a young core in San Diego that's ready to rock.

In 97 games this season, Soto is batting .243 with 20 homers and 45 RBIs. By his standards, this is a down year.

The Nationals have until Aug. 2 to field trade calls for Soto.