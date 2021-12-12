Despite a flurry of early offseason moves, the New York Mets have yet to name a manager for the 2022 MLB season. But it looks like they’re closing in on their man.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, Buck Showalter and Joe Espada have emerged as two finalists for the Mets job. Per the report, there is an unknown third finalist as well. Team owner Steve Cohen is beginning the interview process.

Showalter is a three-time AL Manager of the Year who managed the Yankees, Diamondbacks, Rangers and Orioles over a near-30-year managing career. His record is 669-684 with a 6-8 postseason record.

Espada has been an assistant coach for the past decade with the Marlins, Yankees and Astros. He’s interviewed for manager jobs before, but has yet to get the top job.

The New York Mets parted ways with manager Luis Rojas this past October following a 77-85 record in his second season at the helm. Rojas went 103-119 in two seasons for the Mets.

The Mets have already hired a new general manager in Billy Eppler, and signed some pretty big names early in free agency.

It’s been five years since the Mets last made the playoffs. And they’ve had just three winning seasons since 2009.

Expectations are going to be pretty high for whoever gets the Mets job. Patience will not be a luxury – as it rarely is with New York sports teams.

