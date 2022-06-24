Report: Aaron Judge, Yankees Reach Settlement For This Season

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 12: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees stands in the on deck circle against the Houston Astros during the first inning in game one of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 12, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The drama in the Bronx is over - for now. On Friday afternoon, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees agreed to a deal that is rumored to be in $19 million with incentives.

Initially, ESPN's Buster Olney reported that Judge's side turned down the Yankees' offer of $19 million. Fast forward less than an hour later, and it was announced that the two sides officially settled.

By settling, Judge and the Yankees avoided their scheduled arbitration hearing.

This is an encouraging update to say the least. The last thing New York's fan base wanted was for Judge and the Yankees to prolong this process.

So, what are the incentives that have been added to Judge's deal? Mark Feinsand is reporting that Judge can earn $250,000 for winning AL MVP and $250,000 for being named World Series MVP.

As of this moment, Judge is on track to be the MVP of the American League. He's currently hitting .304 with 27 homers and 53 RBI.

Once this season comes to an end, Judge can turn his focus over to free agency. The All-Star slugger should break the bank this winter, regardless if he re-signs with the Yankees or another team.