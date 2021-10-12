Report: Another Name Emerges For Mets’ Front Office Search

The New York Mets are eyeing a key member of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ organization for one of their front-office roles, according to a report.

Per baseball insider Buster Olney, the Mets are eyeing Josh Byrnes, a senior VP for the Dodgers, for their head of baseball operations role.

“Sources: One of the names that the Mets have discussed internally re: head of baseball operations is that of Josh Byrnes, a sr. VP for the Dodgers,” Olney reported via Twitter. “Byrnes spoke to the Phillies last spring before withdrawing his name from consideration — and before PHI hired David Dombrowski.” Given the Dodgers’ success these past few years, the Mets would be wise to pluck one of their higher-ups. It sounds like he’s in serious consideration to land their head of baseball operations position. Sources: One of the names that the Mets have discussed internally re: head of baseball operations is that of Josh Byrnes, a sr. VP for the Dodgers. Byrnes spoke to the Phillies last spring before withdrawing his name from consideration — and before PHI hired David Dombrowski. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) October 12, 2021

As the Mets look to reshape their front office, plenty of other names have emerged this past week.

SNY’s Andy Martino reported on Monday that the Mets are also eyeing Dodgers assistant GM Brandon Gomes. The 37-year-old is already a rising star in baseball’s front-office world. The Mets would be wise to consider practically everyone in the Dodgers’ front office.

Others the Mets could be considering are names like Billy Beane and David Stearns.

The Mets need to knock these hires out of the park. It sounds like several Dodgers’ front-office members are a priority.