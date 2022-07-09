Report: Athletics, Rays Agreed To Trade Involving Veteran Catcher

ST PETERSBURG, FL - MARCH 29: Chris Archer #22 of the Tampa Bay Rays pitches during a game against the Boston Red Sox on Opening Day at Tropicana Field on March 29, 2018 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

With the MLB trade deadline less than a month away, the Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays have agreed to trade centered around catcher Christian Bethancourt.

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Rays are acquiring Bethancourt from the Athletics in exchange for minor leaguers Cal Stevenson and Christian Fernandez.

Bethancourt, 30, has appeared in 56 games for the Athletics this season. He's batting .249 with four homers and 19 RBIs.

This is Bethancourt's first season in the MLB since 2017. He originally started his career with the Atlanta Braves.

Bethancourt knew a trade was in the works well before it was announced.

According to Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle, Bethancourt said goodbye to his teammates in the A's clubhouse this Saturday.

The Rays are currently in second place in the AL East. However, they trail the red-hot New York Yankees by 15.5 games.

Perhaps the addition of Bethancourt will help the Rays stay afloat in the Wild Card race.