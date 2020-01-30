Report: Blockbuster Mookie Betts Trade Is “Pretty Likely”

The trade rumors involving Boston star Mookie Betts are heating up. Could the Red Sox right fielder be on the move ahead of the 2020 season? The latest report calls a Betts trade “pretty likely” at this point.

The Red Sox are doing everything they can to try and slash payroll ahead of the 2020 season. They’re also trying to avoid the luxury tax for a third straight season.

Early reports indicated Boston would be willing to pay the luxury tax if it meant retaining Betts. But that doesn’t seem to be the case anymore.

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports a Betts trade seems “pretty likely at this point.”

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres remain the two frontrunners as of now. But others could become involved.

This would be massive.

“Dodgers (and Padres) continue to show interest in Betts, and trade to 1 or other seems pretty likely at this point,” Heyman wrote on Twitter. “LA wouldn’t include Lux or May but has many good prospects to include. Some scenarios have included David Price in deal, others have not.”

It looks like Betts may be heading from the East Coast to the West Coast. This type of trade would shake up the entire MLB.