Report: Cardinals, Rockies Discussing Blockbuster MLB Trade

After briefly going dormant, the MLB hot stove is back up and running. One of the hottest rumors involves a potential Nolan Arenado trade.

Arenado, the Colorado Rockies’ 28-year-old All-Star and Gold Glove third baseman, is reportedly the subject of trade talks. He has a whopping $234 million remaining over the final seven years of the massive contract extension he signed before last season, though Arenado could exercise an opt out clause after the 2021 season.

There aren’t too many teams that could possibly afford to pay Arenado all that money, but the St. Louis Cardinals are one of them. According to a report from MLB.com’s Jon Morosi, the Cardinals have spoken with the Rockies about Arenado.

A report yesterday from Bruce Levine of 670 The Score in Chicago indicates that St. Louis could make a pitching heavy offer for Arenado. Both Levine and Morosi hypothesize that starting pitcher Dakota Hudson could be part of the Cards’ package, as well as highly-regarded minor league lefthander Matthew Liberatore.

St. Louis acquired Liberatore in a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays last week.

Bruce Levine of 670 The Score in Chicago is reporting that he heard this trade offer made by the Cardinals for Nolan Arenado: Matthew Liberatore, Dakota Hudson, Carlos Martinez, and Tyler O'Neill. #stlcards — Arch City Media (@ArchCityMedia) January 11, 2020

A five-time All-Star and seven-time Gold Glove winner, Arenado owns a career slash line of .295/.351/.546.

He has compiled five-straight seasons of 35 or more home runs and 110 or more RBI.