Report: Derek Jeter Had 1 Main Reason For Leaving Marlins

Derek Jeter surprised the baseball world today by stepping down as CEO of the Miami Marlins. But one issue could have played a major role in the decision.

According to MLB insider Joel Sherman, Jeter was under the impression that the Marlins would get another $10-15 million to spend on players going into the lockout. But that strategy apparently “evaporated” amid the lockout’s length.

Per the report, that was “central” to his decision to step down as CEO. Jeter leaves after four years at the helm, during which the Marlins ended a 17-year playoff drought during the 2020 season and saw manager Don Mattingly win Manager of the Year.

But Jeter is now leaving the Marlins entirely. He reportedly had a four-percent stake in the team worth $40 million and and is now giving up his piece of the team.

Heard Jeter believed going into the lockout that there would be another $10M-$15M that the Marlins would spend on the 2022 roster, and that strategy evaporated during the lockout. It was central to Jeter’s decsion to leave as CEO. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) February 28, 2022

Derek Jeter is getting a lot of support on Twitter for making this decision. People are empathizing with him for wanting to leave when he wasn’t getting the financial support he needed from the ownership group.

“Jeter has always been a man of principles. Makes sense that he’d willingly choose to walk away from his team. Not the @Marlins, but rather the owners,” one fan replied.

“Wise move there. They may run out one of the best young starting staffs in the game with no hitting. Brilliant!” wrote another.

“They need to move MLB out of Florida. The fans simply don’t support it. I’m sure there’s other states and cities that would support Rays and Marlins,” wrote a third.

Have we seen the last of Derek Jeter in an MLB executive role?