On Friday, Page Six reported that Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, who have been engaged for two years, have broken up.

The stunning split comes after the superstar couple twice postponed their wedding — and after rumors surfaced that the former Yankees third baseman had been playing the field with a young reality star. Neither of the celebs would comment Friday. But the 45-year-old A-Rod hinted at the break-up on Instagram, as he posted a shot of himself alone on a yacht in Miami, grimacing and staring at his cellphone.

TMZ Sports, though, reported on Saturday that the couple is still together.

“All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things,” Rodriguez and Lopez reportedly told TMZ.

TMZ Sports added that there is no third party involved in the alleged relationship troubles. However, Page Six reported on Friday that a reality TV show star could be to blame.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez broke up in the wake of his scandal with “Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy. A source exclusively tells Page Six the couple finally decided to part ways after the former Yankee was linked to the reality star.

Rodriguez and Lopez have been together for four years. The couple called off their wedding multiple times due to the pandemic.

As of now, they remain together, but are clearly working through some relationship troubles.