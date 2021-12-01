Report: Dodgers Closing On Significant Free Agency Move

The Major League Baseball free agency market has been dominating the headlines over the past few days.

Huge names like Corey Seager and Max Scherzer agreed to massive new deals with new teams. Seager inked a deal worth over $300 million with the Texas Rangers, while Scherzer is in line to make over $40 million per year with the New York Mets.

Both of those players played – at least for part of the season – with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021. Don’t feel too bad for the Dodgers, though. Los Angeles is still making a few moves of its own.

According to a report from ESPN insider Jeff Passan, the Dodgers are “making progress” on a deal with the versatile Chris Taylor.

“Super utility man Chris Taylor and the Los Angeles Dodgers are making progress on a deal, sources familiar with the situation tell ESPN. It’s expected to be completed today,” Passan said.

Taylor has played for the Dodgers since the 2016 season and it doesn’t look like his run in L.A. is coming to an end any time soon.

Los Angeles is also reportedly in the mix for star first baseman Freddie Freeman.

“Teams are trying to pry superstar 1B Freddie Freeman from Atlanta,” MLB insider Jon Heyman said. “Some say they still don’t think it will happen but are surprised he’s still free. Dodgers, who lost Seager and could move Muncy to 2B, may have best hope for SoCal product.”

The Dodgers will be making plenty of moves before the 2022 season kicks off.