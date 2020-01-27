Report: ESPN Close To Decision On Jessica Mendoza

ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” coverage is expected to undergo a face lift for this season, according to a new report. Analyst Jessica Mendoza is apparently on her way out.

According to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, ESPN is working toward removing Mendoza from the booth after three seasons. Play-by-play man Matt Vasgersian’s job is also reportedly in jeopardy.

However, Alex Rodriguez, the final member of the three-man booth, has been told he’s safe.

While Mendoza’s role on Sunday nights could be ending, the Worldwide Leader still intends on utilizing her on baseball coverage, Marchand writes.

ESPN executives insist they still have big plans for Mendoza, who just last year signed a multi-year, multi-million deal. ESPN is reimagining its baseball coverage and Mendoza is expected to be an integral part, in studio or on possibly on weekday games. She may want to expand her reach in other avenues, as well.

In addition to her work at ESPN, Mendoza is a special assistant for the New York Mets. This potential conflict of interest got her in hot water recently for her comments on former Houston Astros pitcher/whistleblower Mike Fiers.

However, it is unlikely this had anything to do with the reported changes ahead. After all, the New York Post first hinted at possible changes for “Sunday Night Baseball” back in October.

Mendoza, Rodriguez and Vasgersian have been together the last two seasons.