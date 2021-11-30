Report: How Much Freddie Freeman Wants In Free Agency

There’s reportedly a specific number star first baseman Freddie Freeman is seeking after in free agency.
According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, Freeman wants around a $180 million deal that spans six years.
If that’s true, the Atlanta Braves should have no issue getting a deal done. And it’s likely he wants to stay in Atlanta anyways.
“Word is Freeman had been seeking about $180M for 6 years. Seems reasonable to me. If that’s it, Braves should just pay him,” Heyman said on Twitter.
The Atlanta Braves aren’t alone in their pursuit of Freddie Freeman. The Los Angeles Dodgers may also be in the mix.
The Dodgers have lost out on the Max Scherzer and Corey Seager sweepstakes. Landing Freeman would make life a bit better after what’s been a pretty horrendous off-season for them.
“Teams are trying to pry superstar 1B Freddie Freeman from Atlanta. Some say they still don’t think it will happen but r surprised he’s still free. Dodgers, who lost Seager and could move Muncy to 2B, may have best hope for SoCal product, NYY, TOR (h/t Carlos Baerga) reached out,” Heyman reported.
It’s no secret Freddie Freeman is already a legend in Atlanta. It’s hard to imagine he leaves the Braves even if they end up offering less money than others. But crazier things have happened.