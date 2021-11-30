Report: How Much Freddie Freeman Wants In Free Agency

There’s reportedly a specific number star first baseman Freddie Freeman is seeking after in free agency.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, Freeman wants around a $180 million deal that spans six years.

If that’s true, the Atlanta Braves should have no issue getting a deal done. And it’s likely he wants to stay in Atlanta anyways.

“Word is Freeman had been seeking about $180M for 6 years. Seems reasonable to me. If that’s it, Braves should just pay him,” Heyman said on Twitter. Word is Freeman had been seeking about $180M for 6 years. Seems reasonable to me. If that’s it, Braves should just pay him. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 30, 2021

The Atlanta Braves aren’t alone in their pursuit of Freddie Freeman. The Los Angeles Dodgers may also be in the mix.

The Dodgers have lost out on the Max Scherzer and Corey Seager sweepstakes. Landing Freeman would make life a bit better after what’s been a pretty horrendous off-season for them.