Report: Intriguing Suitor Emerges For Javy Baez

Two-time All-Star Javier Baez is one of the options on the market in a loaded shortstop free agent class this winter.

Baez spent the first seven-and-a-half seasons of his career with the Chicago Cubs before being traded to the New York Mets this past summer.

While it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows for Baez in Flushing, he did slash .299/.371/.515 with nine homers and 22 RBI in 47 games, and the Mets reportedly would welcome him back.

If they want Baez though, they’d better be prepared to have competition. According to longtime MLB insider Jon Heyman, there are “many teams” showing interest in Baez including one especially interesting club: the Boston Red Sox.

Red Sox are among many teams showing interest in Javy Baez, who enhanced his market by showing unusual plate discipline and finishing big with the Mets. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 16, 2021

Now, the Red Sox have an excellent shortstop already on the roster in Xander Bogaerts, so they may be looking to add Baez to play second base. If they do that, their infield would be particularly dangerous, especially with Rafael Devers entrenched at third base.

Baez has two weeks to sign before the current Collective Bargaining Agreement expires and a work stoppage begins. Will he do so? Or will he try and wait until labor peace is settled and then pick his new team?