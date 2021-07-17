The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Report: Jacob deGrom Once Again Being Evaluated For Injury

Jacob deGrom walking off the mound.NEW YORK, NY - JULY 7: Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets smiles walking to the dugout in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers during game one of a doubleheader at Citi Field on July 7, 2021 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. The Mets won 4-3. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Things have been pretty up and down for New York Mets star ace Jacob deGrom this season.

On one hand, he’s absolutely dominating in every game he plays. On the other, he’s struggled through multiple nagging injuries that have kept him off the mound.

According to reports on Saturday evening, it appears deGrom is injured yet again.

The New York superstar has reportedly experienced tightness in his right forearm over the past week or so. A recent MRI revealed no structural damage to ligament in the arm, per Mets insider Tim Healy.

Continuing to undergo evaluations over the next few days, deGrom will miss his next scheduled start against the Reds on Monday. Mets manager Luis Rojas says his pitcher will be “day-to-day” moving forward.

DeGrom spent two weeks on the injured list in May with discomfort on his right side. Later on in June, he was pulled from a game with right shoulder soreness after pitching three perfect innings.

The two-time Cy Young award winner is clearly getting frustrated by these injuries hampering his historic success.

“I don’t even know what to say,” he said after getting pulled on June 16. “I’m pretty aggravated with it.”

Jacob deGrom currently leads the NL with a 1.08 ERA and 146 strikeouts through a 7-2 record. His outstanding play has helped the Mets to a 47-41 record and a No. 1 position in the NL East.

The Mets are currently facing the Pittsburgh Pirates.


About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.