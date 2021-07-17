Report: Jacob deGrom Once Again Being Evaluated For Injury

Things have been pretty up and down for New York Mets star ace Jacob deGrom this season.

On one hand, he’s absolutely dominating in every game he plays. On the other, he’s struggled through multiple nagging injuries that have kept him off the mound.

According to reports on Saturday evening, it appears deGrom is injured yet again.

The New York superstar has reportedly experienced tightness in his right forearm over the past week or so. A recent MRI revealed no structural damage to ligament in the arm, per Mets insider Tim Healy.

Continuing to undergo evaluations over the next few days, deGrom will miss his next scheduled start against the Reds on Monday. Mets manager Luis Rojas says his pitcher will be “day-to-day” moving forward.

Luis Rojas says Jacob deGrom got an MRI and it showed no structural damage. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) July 17, 2021

DeGrom spent two weeks on the injured list in May with discomfort on his right side. Later on in June, he was pulled from a game with right shoulder soreness after pitching three perfect innings.

The two-time Cy Young award winner is clearly getting frustrated by these injuries hampering his historic success.

“I don’t even know what to say,” he said after getting pulled on June 16. “I’m pretty aggravated with it.”

Jacob deGrom currently leads the NL with a 1.08 ERA and 146 strikeouts through a 7-2 record. His outstanding play has helped the Mets to a 47-41 record and a No. 1 position in the NL East.

The Mets are currently facing the Pittsburgh Pirates.