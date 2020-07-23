Report: Matt Harvey ‘Close’ To Deal With MLB Team

With the 2020 MLB season set to start, Matt Harvey is reportedly on the verge of signing with a new organization.

Harvey, who last pitched for the Los Angeles Angels in 2019, is “close” to a deal with the Kansas City Royals, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, Harvey will report to Kansas City’s minor league satellite camp and attempt to build himself up to get back to the majors.

Last season, Harvey struggled in his 12 starts with the Angels. The former New York Mets flamethrower went 3-5 with a bloated 7.09 ERA, 63 hits allowed and only 39 strikeouts in 59.2 innings.

Harvey spent the 2018 season with the Mets and Reds, going to Cincinnati in an early-season trade. He finished the year 7-9 with a 4.94 ERA in 32 games (28 starts).

At 31 years old, Harvey should have a few years left in his arm in theory, but he hasn’t been the same since a strong bounceback season from Tommy John Surgery in 2015.

Harvey underwent surgery to correct thoracic outlet syndrome during 2016, cutting short a miserable campaign in which he went 4-10 with a 4.86 ERA.

The righty who electrified New York City in 2012 and 2013 showed a precipitous loss of velocity after the procedure. He went 5-7 with a 6.70 ERA in 2017, missing time with a scapula injury in the process.