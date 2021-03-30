Report: Miami Marlins Are Changing Their Ballpark Name

Gone are the long summer days spent at “Marlins Park” in Miami. Welcome to the “loanDepot Park” era.

The Miami Marlins will officially rename their home ballpark “loanDepot Park” starting in 2021, according to a report from Anthony Slater. The change will official take place on Wednesday morning.

The final decision to partner with the mortgage company comes after the Marlins had searched for years to secure a naming rights partner. The organization’s home stadium has been referred to as “Marlins Park” since the venue opened in 2012, according to Fish Stripes.

According to the Miami Herald, loanDepot and the Marlins agreed to a multiyear deal. However, the exact length of the new contract is unknown.

The foray with the Marlins marks the second major venture in MLB for loanDepot. The company already established itself as the Official Mortgage Provider and Proud Partner of Major League Baseball and finalized a deal to serve as presenting sponsor of the ALCS and NLCS through 2025.

Now loanDepot and the Marlins will start a different partnership, welcoming Miami fans into a newly named ballpark for Opening Day on Thursday.

SLATER SCOOP: Miami Marlins are renaming ballpark to "loanDepot park," multiple sources tell me.@Danilo_Sant0s first mentioned team would soon be changing name. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) March 30, 2021

Reactions to the new name were fairly mixed amongst Marlins fans and those around MLB. Although it might not be the the best-suited name for the ballpark, the organization will be able to rake in some additional revenue because of the new partnership.

Heat got Oladipo. Marlins get loanDepot. https://t.co/qrK4GSlejw — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) March 30, 2021

Ballpark naming rights have been nothing but pure clownery for like 5-7 years. https://t.co/XBdapC3xuN — Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) March 30, 2021

Marlins stadium is now "Loan Depot" Park. Now THAT really has a Miami ring to it! #omgFlorida https://t.co/niQKak3Vtk — julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) March 30, 2021

The Miami Marlins 2021 season will get underway this Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch will come at 4:10 p.m. ET from loanDepot Park in Miami.