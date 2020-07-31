The Spun

Report: MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Admits Season Could Be ‘Shut Down’

A closeup of MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 30: Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred speaks to the media prior to Game Three of the 2015 World Series between the New York Mets and the Kansas City Royals at Citi Field on October 30, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The 2020 Major League Baseball season could be in serious danger – just over a week after it kicked off.

According to a report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred noted as such in a conversation with MLBPA executive director Tony Clark on Friday. Passan said Manfred suggested the 2020 season could be “shut down.”

According to Passan, the statement wasn’t a threat from Manfred. Rather, he was noting the harsh reality that the league needs to get a better handle on the virus.

“The conversation between Manfred and Clark was not a threat but a reality check that was relayed to players — and has spread quickly among them: “We — all of us — need to clean this up, because if we don’t, Major League Baseball in 2020 is going to be over,'” Passan said in his report.

The sports – namely the Miami Marlins – has seen a series of positive COVID-19 tests. Currently, at least 18 members of the Marlins’ organization have tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier Friday morning, reports emerged revealing the St. Louis Cardinals had a series of positive tests as well. As a result, the MLB postponed the team’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

After that game was postponed, the MLB had 20-percent of its scheduled games not taking place on Friday night.

Things are not looking good for the MLB, just a week into the season.


