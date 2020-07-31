The 2020 Major League Baseball season could be in serious danger – just over a week after it kicked off.

According to a report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred noted as such in a conversation with MLBPA executive director Tony Clark on Friday. Passan said Manfred suggested the 2020 season could be “shut down.”

According to Passan, the statement wasn’t a threat from Manfred. Rather, he was noting the harsh reality that the league needs to get a better handle on the virus.

“The conversation between Manfred and Clark was not a threat but a reality check that was relayed to players — and has spread quickly among them: “We — all of us — need to clean this up, because if we don’t, Major League Baseball in 2020 is going to be over,'” Passan said in his report.

The sports – namely the Miami Marlins – has seen a series of positive COVID-19 tests. Currently, at least 18 members of the Marlins’ organization have tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier Friday morning, reports emerged revealing the St. Louis Cardinals had a series of positive tests as well. As a result, the MLB postponed the team’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

After that game was postponed, the MLB had 20-percent of its scheduled games not taking place on Friday night.

Things are not looking good for the MLB, just a week into the season.