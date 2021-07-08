Report: MLB Makes New Decision On Trevor Bauer

A week ago, MLB announced it had placed Trevor Bauer on a seven-day administrative leave. With the leave set to expire on Friday, the league has made another new decision surrounding the Dodgers’ right hander.

Per ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Major League Baseball has extended Bauer’s leave another seven days. This now means the earliest he could return to play for Los Angeles would be next Thursday, July 15.

“Dodgers SP Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave has been extended by seven days as police and the league continue to investigate sexual assault allegations against him,” Passan reported via Twitter. “Unless something is resolved by then — very unlikely — league and union will discuss an indefinite extension.”

As noted by Passan, it’s plausible Bauer misses time beyond July 15. From the sound of it, MLB is discussing a possible “indefinite” administrative leave while Bauer is investigated for sexual assault.

The sexual assault allegations against Trevor Bauer come from a woman who reportedly met with the Dodgers pitcher on two separate occasions (April 21 and May 15). The woman reportedly agreed to consensual sex, but did not agree to how Bauer allegedly behaved thereafter.

Warning: the following includes graphic details surrounding the sexual assault allegations.

“A domestic violence restraining order filed against Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and executed on June 28 includes multiple graphic images from the woman who filed the request,” reads a report from The Athletic. “The woman, in the 67-page ex-parte document, said that Bauer assaulted her on two different occasions. Together, the woman said those two incidents included Bauer punching her in the face, vagina, and buttocks, sticking his fingers down her throat, and strangling her to the point where she lost consciousness multiple times.”

For the time being, Bauer will not pitch for the Dodgers for another week. His absence could extend beyond next Thursday.