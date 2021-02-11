Report: Mets, Cubs Continue To Discuss Major MLB Trade

With spring training around the corner the Kris Bryant trade rumors involving the New York Mets and Chicago Cubs have started up again.

The two teams had talked about a deal in the past, and SNY’s Andy Martino reported on Thursday that the talks have been rekindled. Bryant is under contract for the 2021 season at $19.5 million and will become a free agent next offseason.

“It’s unclear how likely a trade is. There have long been mixed indications,” Martino said. “SNY’s Jim Duquette has recently reported that Chicago is more likely to hold on to Bryant until the July 31 trade deadline unless they were blown away by an offer.”

If the Mets do wind up trading for Bryant, it seems like they would send J.D. Davis to Chicago. Davis turns 28 in April, making him slightly younger than Bryant, who just turned 29. The two also play the same positions: primarily third base, but also first base and outfield.

Here is information about the Mets, Kris Bryant and J.D. Davis.https://t.co/X6zcBd9tla — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) February 11, 2021

Davis had a breakout 2019 with the Mets, slashing .307/.369/.527 while clubbing 22 home runs and driving in 57 runs. He followed that up with a .247/.371/.389 slash line in 2020 with six home runs and 19 RBI in 56 games.

Bryant’s offense plummeted in the shortened 2020 season, but he put together a solid campaign (.282 average, 31 home runs, 77 RBI) at the plate in 2019 and is viewed as a much better defender than Davis.

The Mets have been active this offseason, trading for Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco while signing Trevor May and James McCann, but are reportedly still looking to make some upgrades to their roster.