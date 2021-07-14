Report: MLB Decides On Controversial All-Star Game Jerseys

Fans of Major League Baseball were treated to a fun match-up between the National League and the American League in Tuesday night’s 2021 All-Star Game. However, the horrendous All-Star jerseys took something away from the experience.

The Nike uniforms placed each player’s team logo over the team abbreviation on the jersey, leading to a tacky and cluttered mess. Baseball fans tore apart the threads on social media while play got underway on at Coors Field on Tuesday.

Unfortunately, we might’ve not seen the last of the awful jerseys.

According to Bill Shaikin of The Los Angeles Times, MLB and Nike are already hard at work designing next year’s uniforms., At this point, there’s no plan to go back to team jerseys, meaning that the league might be sticking with unique AL and NL jerseys.

“MLB and Nike already are designing next year’s All-Star uniforms. No plans to go back to team jerseys,” Shaikin wrote on Twitter in response to a fan.

After this year’s abominations, fans weren’t exactly thrilled with Shaikin’s report about the prospect of having more poorly designed AL and NL team jerseys. While many were skeptical with the decision, some realized that there would be some potential with the jerseys if Nike and MLB comes up with a strong design for next year.

“I’m all for change. Although kids tend to identify with their team, brand, etc. Having said that, if this change if going to stick, they need a smash hit with this. There were too many negative conversations about the jerseys last night,” Mets reporter Michael Baron wrote on Twitter.

I'm all for change. Although, kids tend to identify with their team, brand, etc. Having said that, if this change is going to stick, they need a smash hit with this. There were too many negative conversations about the jerseys last night.

To be frank, it’ll be difficult to design jerseys worse than the ones last night. Unified American League and National League uniforms could be great if made correctly, so time will tell if Nike can pull it off for the next Midsummer Classic.