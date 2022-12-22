Report: Problem From Carlos Correa's Giants Physical Revealed

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 05: Carlos Correa #4 of the Minnesota Twins looks on against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on October 05, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Carlos Correa was on track to sign a 13-year, $350 million contract with the Giants. That deal ultimately fell through to a "difference of opinion" over his physical.

Farhan Zaidi, the president of baseball operations for the Giants, said the team didn't like what they saw regarding Correa's ankle injury in 2014.

Correa needed surgery to repair a fractured right fibula. He suffered that injury on a slide during a minor league game.

The Giants asked Correa's agent, Scott Boras, for more time to consider whether or not they want to stick with their original agreement.

After it seemed like the Giants were unwilling to give Correa a 13-year deal, Boras worked out a lengthy contract with the Mets.

The Mets offered a 12-year, $315 million deal to Correa.

Correa appeared in 136 games for the Twins this past season, hitting .291 with 22 home runs and 64 RBI.

While the Mets may be taking on a risk with Correa's contract, the upside is too good to pass up. If their lineup remains healthy, they'll be considered World Series contenders.