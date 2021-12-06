Report: Red Sox Considering Big Free Agency Move

Major League Baseball may be in the midst of a lockout, but the Boston Red Sox are reportedly still doing their due diligence on one of the top free agent targets this offseason.

According to Jon Heyman, the Red Sox have shown some interest in free agent shortstop Trevor Story. The MLB insider confirmed on the “Big Time Baseball” podcast that the AL East organization has checked in with two-time All Star recently and made its intentions well-known.

“Story, I have heard three teams — Seattle, Houston and Boston. So it would be interesting to see with Boston,” Heyman said on the podcast. “Obviously he could start out at second base potentially, and we’ll see what goes on from there.”

Boston’s connection to a talented shortstop like Story is surprising, considering current starter Xander Bogaerts is an All Star in his own right at the position. However, reports have indicated that Bogaerts is open to moving infield positions, which could allow the Red Sox to plug in a slightly more talented defender in the middle infield.

Despite being considered one of the better shortstops in all of MLB, Story had an underwhelming year by his standards in 2021. In his sixth season with the Colorado Rockies, the 29-year-old slashed .251/.329/.471 with 24 home runs and 75 RBI. Story still has a .864 OPS since the start of the 2019 season and would be able to give a team like the Red Sox an additional bat in the lineup.

Heyman reported that a number of other clubs are still in on the sweepstakes for the two-time All Star, so time will tell which one is actually able to land him. No matter what, teams will have to wait a little while for the league and the MLBPA to resolve their ongoing labor dispute.

At that point, Story will be able to sign with whatever organization he pleases.