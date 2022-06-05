Report: Some MLB Players Refused To Wear Pride Hats

ST PETERSBURG, FL - MARCH 29: Chris Archer #22 of the Tampa Bay Rays pitches during a game against the Boston Red Sox on Opening Day at Tropicana Field on March 29, 2018 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

June is Pride Month, with professional sports teams across the country offering up gestures to pay tribute.

The Tampa Bay Rays had a pride logo added to their hat this weekend.

According to a report out of Tampa Bay, not all players wanted to wear the hats.

"In an effort to make their commitment to the LGBTQ+ community more visible, the Rays added rainbow-colored logos to their Pride Night caps and uniforms. But not all players wanted to be included," the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Five players, Jason Adam, Jalen Beeks, Brooks Raley, Jeffrey Springs, and Ryan Thompson, chose not to wear the Pride-themed apparel.

Adam spoke on behalf of the players, saying it was a faith-based decision.

"So it's a hard decision. Because ultimately we all said what we want is them to know that all are welcome and loved here," Adam said, according to Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin.

"But when we put it on our bodies, I think a lot of guys decided that it’s just a lifestyle that maybe - not that they look down on anybody or think differently - it's just that maybe we don't want to encourage it if we believe in Jesus, who's encouraged us to live a lifestyle that would abstain from that behavior, just like (Jesus) encourages me as a heterosexual male to abstain from sex outside of the confines of marriage. It's no different."