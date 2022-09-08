Report Suggests Tony La Russa Will Return "Soon"

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 22: Manager Tony La Russa #22 of the Chicago White Sox looks on prior to the game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, May 22, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

Last week, the Chicago White Sox announced that Tony La Russa would be out indefinitely to undergo medical testing.

La Russa has not been around the team since, but according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, is "going to be OK" and plans to return to the White Sox "as early as next week."

"La Russa is hoping to attend Dave Stewart’s No. 34 retirement ceremony in Oakland on Sunday before rejoining the White Sox," Heyman wrote.

Bench coach Miguel Cairo has been filling in for La Russa, and has steered the White Sox to a 6-3 record so far.

La Russa, who turns 78 in October, has had an up-and-down season on the South Side. However, thanks to some strong play under Cairo and recent slides by the Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins, the White Sox (69-68) are only two games behind in the AL Central race with 25 games left.

As a result, La Russa will be returning in the middle of a pennant race.