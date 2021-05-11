Report: Tonight’s Yankees Game Is Now ‘Up In The Air’

Update: While it was previously reported that the Yankees had “at least” five coaches test positive, that has since been corrected. Yankees manager Aaron Boone clarified that one coach – third base coach Phil Nevin – has tested positive. However, he is the only positive test at the moment, while others are in contract tracing.

No players are impacted and tonight’s game is on.

Boone said at this point Nevin is the only coach who has tested positive, but others are in contact tracing. Said no players impacted and game will be played tonight #Rays #Yankees — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) May 11, 2021

Earlier: The New York Yankees are supposed to begin a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field tonight, but that is now in question.

Earlier this afternoon, ESPN’s Marly Rivera reported that “at least” five Yankees coaches had tested positive for COVID-19.

Now, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman has confirmed that report, adding in that he’s heard all five coaches had been vaccinated and that tonight’s game is “up in the air.”

“Yankees have 5 coaches with COVID. All had been vaccinated, word is,” Heyman tweeted. “Most asymptomatic. No players known to have COVID to this point. Game up in air tonight.”

Yankees have 5 coaches with Covid. All had been vaccinated, word is. Most asymptomatic. No players known to have Covid to this point. Game up in air tonight. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 11, 2021

The Yankees’ roster recently hit the 85% vaccine threshold, enabling the loosening of some COVID-19 restrictions in the dugout. Most players received the vaccine and all coaches and support staff were vaccinated as well.

For now, the Yankees have announced a starting lineup for tonight’s game, if it happens.

The Yankees and Rays are supposed to get underway at 7:10 p.m. ET at Tropicana Field. We’ll keep you posted if any changes are made.