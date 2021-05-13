Report: Update On Albert Pujols’ Future In MLB

Albert Pujols’ future in Major League Baseball is very much question after the Los Angeles Angels designated him for assignment last week. The latest update on his status doesn’t bode too well for him either.

According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, Pujols has cleared waivers and is now a free agent. Per the report, the Angels are now obligated to pay the rest of his $30 million salary, minus the prorated portion of the league minimum.

Pujols’ release from Los Angeles ends a 10-year run with the Angels that included one All-Star appearance and one playoff appearance. But over the past two years, Pujols’ decline has accelerated as he hits career lows in every major category.

At 41 years of age, Pujols would be the oldest player in Major League Baseball if he were to find another team. But few if any teams would be willing to give him a contract even close to what he was making with the Angels recently.

Albert Pujols joined the Angels on a 10-year, $254 million contract in 2012. At the time, the Angels were getting one of baseball’s most dominant sluggers.

Between 2001 and 2011, Pujols made nine All-Star appearances and won two World Series titles with the St. Louis Cardinals. He led the MLB in runs five times, SLG% three times and total bases four times.

With over 3,200 hits and 669 home runs, Pujols is a surefire Hall of Fame inductee. But it appears that his MLB career may end more abruptly than he was probably hoping for.

Will any other MLB team sign Albert Pujols this season?